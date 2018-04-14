A U.S. Navy SEAL vessel with nicknames like “Batmobile” and “Bat Boat” turned heads along the Potomac River this week as it made its way to Virginia.

Jack Nicholson’s “Joker” famously asked, “Where does he get those wonderful toys?” in the 1989 hit movie “Batman.” Navy SEALs operating the M80 Stiletto were undoubtedly prompting similar questions after the annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition this year at Gaylord National Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

The futuristic vessel quietly made its way to Little Creek Base in Virginia after the April 9-11 event, but not before Fox News defense expert Allison Barrie highlighted some special features.

“Batmobile” fast facts include:

Reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour, or 60 knots

Travels roughly 500 miles on one tank of gas

Possesses a flight deck for drones

Houses a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB)

Features an M-hull that can cut through 13-foot waves

“It costs less than $10 million to make this incredible … one of the coolest looking vessels,” Ms. Barrie said Friday. That’s a much lower price tag than a lot of our other Navy vessels in the fleet.”

The boat, which is made by Knight & Carver, seats three crewmembers.

The RHIB within can carry up to 12 SEALs.

“Thus far the Stiletto has yet to shift into becoming a core, widely used craft for operations,” Fox reported. “The unique craft has instead been playing a key role in supporting innovation for the SEAL teams and the wider military.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.