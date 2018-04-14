CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation say the U.S. can’t turn away from the crisis in Syria, but the country needs a coherent strategy to bring peace.

The United States, France and Britain fired military strikes on Saturday intended to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Assad’s regime’s “brutality cannot go unanswered.” She says she remains “adamant” President Donald Trump’s administration needs to develop a comprehensive strategy for ending the Syrian civil war.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan calls the allied air strikes “appropriate,” but adds that she’s concerned about Trump’s “erratic foreign policy.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster says the strikes “appear to be a proportional response.” Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter says the U.S. “needs a strategy.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.