ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan has conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the locally developed Babur cruise missile.
A military statement Saturday says the Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers.
It says Babur is a low flying, terrain hugging missile which also has certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.
