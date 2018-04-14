Coordinated U.S., French and British airstrikes against targets in Syria overnight will set the country’s chemical weapons capability back “for years,”according to the Pentagon.

Friday night’s sorties were launched to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the suspected use of chemical weapons on his own people earlier this month in Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, and to deter him from further use of chemical weapons.

At a Pentagon press briefing on Saturday morning, Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff, said that the coordinated strikes “hit the heart” of Syria’s chemical weapons program and that the Syrian Forces lost a lot of equipment and material associated but he was unaware of any civilian casualties

Lt. Gen. McKenzie explained that 105 weapons were launched against three targets in Syria and that there was no indication that Russian air defense systems were employed. Russia is Syria’s main ally.

The Russian military had previously said Syria’s Soviet-made air defense systems downed 71 out of 103 cruise missiles launched by the United States and its allies.

Syrian forces fought back, Mr. McKenzie said, but “none of our aircraft or missiles in this operation were successfully engaged” by Mr. Assad’s regime.

“We do not seek conflict in Syria,” Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Dana White added. “The strikes were justified, legitimate and a proportionate response to the Syrian regime’s continued use of chemical weapons on its own people.”

Ms. White said the strikes were justified, “successfully hit every target” and that the U.S. and its allies “took every measure and cation” to only hit the intended targets.

Russia and Syria have repeatedly denied that chemical weapons were used in Douma and that the incident was manufactured by the West.

Ms. White re-iterated that the U.S. was “very confident” about the evidence that it saw that chemical weapons had been used.

She added that the attack does not represent any change in U.S. policy or an attempt to change the Syrian regime — but the U.S. goal in Syria remains to defeat ISIS.

Pentagon officials have said that the three sites hit on Friday night include a Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, a government body responsible for research and development of advanced weapons systems, a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homeland a military command post and chemical weapons storage facility.

Ms. White said a “Russian disinformation campaign” to distort the strikes was now underway.

