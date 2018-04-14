HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is dead in Louisiana after a storm moving through the area downed a tree, pushing it onto the mobile home where she was sleeping.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the tree fell on a recreational vehicle at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Bill Davis says four adults and a 15-month-old child also in the RV at the time were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office also reports numerous downed trees on homes and in roadways throughout the parish.

A massive tree also toppled a trailer at the Santa Fe Village Mobile Home Park in Bossier City. Local media report two people and two dogs inside had to be rescued but no injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.