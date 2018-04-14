WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A vigil honoring a fallen police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Yarmouth Police Department grounds Saturday night.

The ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. at the headquarters’ 9/11 memorial to pay tribute to 32-year-old Sean Gannon, who was killed Thursday.

Gannon was fatally shot in the head while carrying out an arrest warrant.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the eight-year veteran was a “wonderful young man” with a promising career ahead of him. Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was also shot and is recovering from surgery.

Frederickson said the attack “stunned us and brought us to our knees,” in a Facebook post Saturday. He is asking for donations for Gannon’s family. Another GoFundMe fundraiser for the family describes Gannon as “funny” and “universally liked.” Gannon was the department’s first full-time drug detection K-9 patrol officer. He started his career working at Stonehill College in 2006.

The Yarmouth Police Department described the man charged as a “career criminal” with over 100 previous criminal charges in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, was charged in Barnstable District Court on Friday. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

Latanowich was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury in 2010 on gun, assault and drug trafficking charges. In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly strangling a pregnant woman. The case was dismissed after the alleged victim asserted her Fifth Amendment privilege.

It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney. Latanowich’s next hearing will be in June.

In the event of rain, the vigil will be moved next door at the Mattacheese Middle School.

