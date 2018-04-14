LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Winners in the Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters 2017 professional and college competitions were announced Saturday in Louisville.
Twenty-five AP-member television and radio broadcasters and six Kentucky universities submitted more than 625 entries in the contests honoring the best in Kentucky broadcast journalism in 2017.
The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.
TV DIVISION ONE (Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati):
Feature Reporting: 1, Tricia Macke and Dan Wood, WXIX-TV, Cincinnati, OH, “Remembering Michelle Chalk”; 2, Lillie Ruschell, Kentucky Educational Television, Lexington, “Kentucky Life: Hopkinsville Eclipse.”
Public Affairs: 1, William Joy, WAVE-TV, Louisville, “Room 9”; 2, Robert Bradfield, WHAS-TV, Louisville, “Opioid Orphans.”
Sports Feature: 1, John Boel and Jeff Knight, WAVE-TV, Louisville, “World Serious”; 2, Lee K. Howard, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “Special Olympics Skier.”
Sports Prep Show: 1, Kent Taylor and Kendrick Haskins, WAVE-TV, Louisville, “Touchdown Friday Night”; 2, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “WKYT Game Time.”
Sports Special: 1, Dick Gabriel and Cameron Mills, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “Out of the Blue”; 2, WLEX-TV, Lexington, “Kentucky Derby 143.”
Feature or Sports Videography: 1, Brian Gilbert, WLEX-TV, Lexington, “Speed Cubing”; 2, Darnell Crenshaw, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “If I Had a Hammer.”
News Videography: 1, Barton Bill, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “Kentucky’s Paramedic Shortage”; 2, Nicki Thacker, WLEX-TV, Lexington, “Harvey Aftermath.”
Political Coverage: 1, WLKY-TV, Louisville, “Presidential Visit”; 2, Chris Otts, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “Taxpayers Fund Kentucky Plant.”
News Promotion: 1, Paul Chaplin, WLKY-TV, Louisville, “Forgotten Louisville“; 2, WLEX-TV, Lexington, “Derby Day.”
Breaking News: 1, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “University of Louisville Scandal”; 2, WLKY-TV, Louisville, “Purse Thief Police Chase.”
Continuing Coverage: 1, WLEX-TV, Lexington, “Hurricane Harvey”; 2, WLKY-TV, Louisville, “State of Addiction.”
Enterprise Reporting: 1, John Boel and R.G. Dunlop, WAVE-TV, Louisville, “Kentucky Shelters: Falling Short, Failing Animals”; 2, John Charlton, WHAS-TV, Louisville, “Asian Carp: Made in America.”
News Special or Documentary: 1, Scott Eckhardt and Eric King, WLKY-TV, Louisville, “Forgotten Louisville“; 2, Barton Bill and Miranda Combs, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “WKYT Investigates: State of Addiction.”
Special Series: 1, John Charlton, WHAS-TV, Louisville, “Narcan: Lifesaver or Enabler?”; 2, Marcus Green and Travis Ragsdale, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “Riverlink Tolling Problems.”
Investigative Reporting: 1, John Boel and Jeff Knight, WAVE-TV, Louisville, “The Usual Suspects”; 2, Barton Bill and Miranda Combs, WKYT-TV, Lexington, “WKYT Investigates: Drivers with Disabled Parking Permits Skyrockets.”
Digital Coverage: 1, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “University of Louisville Under Investigation”; 2, WKYT-TV, Lexington.
TV Reporter: 1, Jobina Fortson, WAVE-TV, Louisville; 2, Miranda Combs, WKYT-TV, Lexington.
Multimedia Reporter: 1, John Charlton, WHAS-TV, Louisville, “Droned Out, Fish of the Day and a Homeless Tortoise”; 2, Phil Pendleton, WKYT-TV, Lexington.
TV Producer: 1, Rachel Bailey, WDRB-TV, Louisville; 2, Lindsay Travis, WKYT-TV, Lexington.
Sportscaster: 1, Lee K. Howard, WKYT-TV, Lexington; 2, Whitney Harding, WHAS-TV, Louisville.
TV Editor: 1, Barton Bill, WKYT-TV, Lexington; 2, Doug Smith, WDRB-TV, Louisville.
News Videographer: 1, Dominik Fuhrmann, WDRB-TV, Louisville; 2, Reid Bolton, WLKY-TV, Louisville.
Weather Anchor: 1, Chris Bailey, WKYT-TV, Lexington; 2, Jude Redfield, WDRB-TV, Louisville.
TV News Anchor: 1, John Boel, WAVE-TV, Louisville; 2, Julie Dolan, WLKY-TV, Louisville.
Daytime Newscast: 1, Erin Pryor and Cara Catlett, WDRB-TV, Louisville; 2, Kendra Ulrich, WLKY-TV, Louisville.
Evening Newscast: 1, Rachel Bailey and Cara Catlett, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “WDRB News @ 4”; 2, Mike Dick, WDRB-TV, Louisville, “11pm News - Police Chase.”
Overall Excellence: 1, WDRB-TV, Louisville; 2, WLKY-TV, Louisville.
TV DIVISION TWO (Paducah, Bowling Green, Hazard, Evansville):
Feature Reporting: 1, Gene Birk, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, “One Step Ahead of Hitler”; 2, Jennifer Horbelt and Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “I Remember Being Shot.”
Public Affairs: 1, Amanda Roberts and Justin Jones, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “The Right Way to Pull Over: Emphasizing Traffic Stop Safety”; 2, Leah Shields and Justin Jones, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Flooded Cars Could End Up Back on Market.”
Sports Feature: 1, Adam Wells, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Pope Wearing Family Legacy with Paducah Chiefs”; 2, Karli Bell, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “Hunter’s Story.”
Sports Prep Show: 1, Marcus Browning and Karli Bell, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “Sports OT”; 2, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Gridiron Glory.”
Sports Special: 1, Jeff Bidwell and Adam Wells, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “”Racing to March” Murray State Season Preview Special”; 2, Josh McKinney and Karli Bell, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “Year in Review.”
Feature or Sports Videography: 1, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Telethon of Stars: Stewart Owsley”; 2, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Frozen Beauty at Reelfoot Lake.”
News Videography: 1, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Family Compares Total Solar Eclipse Excitement to SEC Football”; 2, Darby Beane, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, “Huey Helicopter.”
Political Coverage: 1, Todd Faulkner and Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Taking Your Issues to D.C. “; 2, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Kentucky Pension Crisis.”
News Promotion: 1, Jarrett Eldridge and Chad Hurt, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “New Set”; 2, Jarrett Eldridge and Chad Hurt, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “We Remember.”
Breaking News: 1, Blake Stevens and Mason Watkins, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Mason’s Recycling Fire”; 2, Chad Darnall and Ashley Sanchez, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Fire Leaves 5 Paducah Housing Units Severely Damaged.”
Continuing Coverage: 1, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Mayfield Mausoleums”; 2, Leah Shields and Staff, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Lock and Dam Failures.”
Enterprise Reporting: 1, Paige Hagen, WFIE-TV, Evansville, IN, “Henderson Coyotes”; 2, Jennifer Horbelt and Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “The Rythym of Those Gun Shots.”
News Special or Documentary: 1, WYMT-TV, Hazard, “Tornado Outbreak 5th Anniversary Special”; 2, Lauren Hanson and Marina Fraire, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, “Countdown to Totality: Eclipse Show.”
Special Series: 1, Blake Stevens and Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “When Diets Don’t Work “; 2, Amanda Roberts and Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Financial Stress Facing American Legion.”
Investigative Reporting: 1, Amanda Roberts and Jason Thomason, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Thieving KSP Trooper”; 2, Amanda Roberts, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Funeral Home Owner Found Scamming Families.”
Digital Coverage: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, WYMT-TV, Hazard.
TV Reporter: 1, Amanda Roberts, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Kelly Dean, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green.
Multimedia Reporter: 1, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Dalton Godbey, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green.
TV Producer: 1, Kyle Collier, WYMT-TV, Hazard; 2, Kayla Dixon, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
Sportscaster: 1, Mike Cleff, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green; 2, Matt Foster, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green.
TV Editor: 1, Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
News Videographer: 1, Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
Weather Anchor: 1, Jason Lindsey, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Trent Okerson, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
TV News Anchor: 1, Laura Rogers, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green; 2, Amanda Roberts, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
Daytime Newscast: 1, WYMT-TV, Hazard.
Evening Newscast: 1, Kelly Kim, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, James Priewe, WPSD-TV, Paducah.
Overall Excellence: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, WYMT-TV, Hazard.
RADIO (all markets):
Long Light News Feature: 1, Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray, “High Hop(e)s: Craft Brewing Has Farmers Betting on Hops”; 2, Chad Lampe, WKMS-FM, Murray, “The Grand Finale: Murray State Student Gets Special Commencement.”
Radio Reporter: 1, Ashlie Stevens, WFPL-FM, Louisville; 2, Karyn Czar, WUKY-FM, Lexington.
Short Light News Feature: 1, Karyn Czar, WUKY-FM, Lexington, “UK Honor Flight”; 2, Isaiah Seibert, WNIN-FM, Evansville, IN, “The Eclipse Bowling Ball.”
Short Serious News Feature: 1, Joe Jackson, WKYX-FM, Paducah, “City Fairness Ordinance”; 2, Tim Brockwell, WKYX-FM, Paducah, “Abraham on Confederate Statues.”
Long Serious News Feature: 1, Rhonda Miller, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, “Bowling Green Manufacturer Fills Jobs with Training and Translators for Immigrants “; 2, Kyeland Jackson, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “As Murder Count Rises in Russell, Some Residents Struggle to Stay.”
Short Public Affairs: 1, Tim Brockwell, WKYX-FM, Paducah, “Massac County Tax Vote”; 2, Tim Brockwell, WKYX-FM, Paducah, “Marshall County Flu Deaths.”
Long Public Affairs: 1, Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray, “Halting Traffic: Truckers, Survivors, Fighting Human Trafficking”; 2, Chuck Mraz, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “United Way of Northeast Kentucky.”
Sports Reporting: 1, Chuck Mraz, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “WMKY Sports with Chuck Mraz.”
Sports Feature or Special: 1, Samantha Lederman, WUKY-FM, Lexington, “Meet the Horse and Rider Shaking Up Dressage “; 2, Rick Howlett, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “Amid Continued Fallout from Scandals, U of L’s Basketball Season Starts Sunday.”
Use of Sound: 1, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “Vivaldi’s Gloria”; 2, Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray, “Wickliffe Mounds Sing with Chickasaw Dance Troupe.”
Political Coverage: 1, Ryland Barton, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “Ryland Barton Political Coverage”; 2, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “Rowan County Clerk Race.”
Breaking News: 1, Chad Lampe and Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray; 2, Bill Hughes, WKYX-FM, Paducah, “Plant Explosion Live.”
Continuing Coverage: 1, WUKY-FM, Lexington, “Lexington’s Confederate Statue Controversy”; 2, Becca Schimmel, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, “The Future of Coal Miners’ Benefits.”
Enterprise Reporting: 1, Josh James, WUKY-FM, Lexington, “Reopening the Constitution: Panacea or Pandora’s Box?”; 2, Becca Schimmel, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, “Here’s How Kentucky’s First International High School Impacted Students in Its First Year.”
Special Series or Documentary: 1, Lisa Autry and Josh Niedwick, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, “Fostering an Unconditional Love “; 2, Laura Ellis, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “Fairly Curious.”
Investigative Reporting: 1, Kate Howard, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “Louisville Police Don’t Enforce Immigration - But Help the Feds Do It”; 2, Erica Peterson, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “Kentucky Regulators, Industry Reps Privately Rewrote Coal Ash Rules.”
Digital Coverage: 1, R.G. Dunlop and Jacob Ryan, WFPL-FM, Louisville, “The Pope’s Long Con”; 2, Becca Schimmel, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green.
Radio Anchor: 1, Suzanne Duvall, WHAS-AM, Louisville; 2, Chuck Mraz, WMKY-FM, Morehead.
Short Newscast: 1, Alan Lytle and Karyn Czar, WUKY-FM, Lexington; 2, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green.
Long Newscast: 1, Leeann Akers and Arlo Barnette, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “Mountain Edition News”; 2, Chuck Mraz, WMKY-FM, Morehead, “WMKY Morning News.”
Overall Excellence: 1, WFPL-FM, Louisville; 2, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green.
COLLEGE TV:
Feature Story: 1, Marcus Browning, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, “My 3:59”; 2, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky, Lexington, “Bluegrass Barons.”
Public Affairs: 1, University of Louisville, Louisville, “Crisis on the Homefront”; 2, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky, Lexington, “Flooded Cars.”
Sports Coverage: 1, Dalton Godbey and Zach McGovern, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, “The Extra Point Homecoming Show”; 2, Dalton Godbey, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, “Battle of the Bluegrass: WKU vs. EKU.”
News Story: 1, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky, Lexington, “Flooded Cars”; 2, Darby Beane, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, “Drakes Creek Rescue.”
College Television Reporter: 1, Hannah Sells, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green; 2, Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky, Lexington.
College Videographer: 1, Hannah Sells, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green; 2, Madison Morgan, Murray State University, Murray.
College Newscast: 1, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green; 2, Michael Ayers and Hunter Mitchell, University of Kentucky, Lexington.
COLLEGE RADIO:
Feature Story: 1, Chas Jenkins, Morehead State University, Morehead, “Hogwarts Yule Ball “; 2, Taylor Inman, Murray State University, Murray, “Visitors from Afar Descend Upon Kelly ‘Green Men’ Festival on Eclipse Anniversary.”
Public Affairs: 1, Samantha Morrill, Morehead State University, Morehead, “Deer Tick Concerns”; 2, Arlo Barnette, Morehead State University, Morehead, “Crooked Creek Preserve.”
Sports Coverage: 1, Braxton Howard, Morehead State University, Morehead, “2017 Regional High School Football Preview”; 2, Tildon Johnson, Morehead State University, Morehead, “Tildon Johnson with WMKY Sports.”
News Story: 1, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky, Lexington, “March Madness Safety”; 2, Sean Delaney, Morehead State University, Morehead, “Saudi Arabia Pulls Scholarships.”
College Website: 1, Murray State University, Murray.
College Radio Reporter: 1, Natalie Turner, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green; 2, Jacob Lindberg, Morehead State University, Morehead.
College Digital Journalist: 1, Taylor Inman, Murray State University, Murray.
College Newscast: 1, Jacob Lindberg and Bryan Courtney, Morehead State University, Morehead; 2, Arlo Barnette, Morehead State University, Morehead.
COLLEGE BEST OF SHOW (sponsored by WLKY-TV)
Radio: Natalie Turner, Western Kentucky University
TV: Hannah Sells, Western Kentucky University
TOM PETERSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
Dalton Godbey, Western Kentucky University
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.