Barbara Bush, wife and mother of former presidents, is in failing health and has decided not to seek care to prolong her life, her husband’s office said Sunday.

Mrs. Bush, 92, has been going through a series of hospitalizations but “has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” the office said in a statement.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement said.

Mrs. Bush is married to George H.W. Bush, who was the 41st president, serving from 1989 to 1993. Her son, George W. Bush, was president from 2001 to 2009.

Her family is with her in Houston, the statement said.

