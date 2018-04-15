President Donald Trump is defending his use of the phrase “mission accomplished” to refer to the U.S.-led strikes in Syria.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that the mission was “so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term ‘Mission Accomplished.’”

He adds: “I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!”

Trump’s use of the phrase Saturday had evoked comparisons with President George W. Bush, who in 2003 stood under a banner that read “Mission Accomplished” as he declared that major combat operations had ended in Iraq six weeks after the invasion. But the war dragged on for years.

