President Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that there will never be an FBI director worse than James Comey.
The tweet comes ahead of Mr. Comey’s interview Sunday night on ABC to promote his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” an account of his time in the Trump administration.
Among other things, the book claims Mr. Trump is “unethical” and “untethered to truth and institutional values.”
The president took to Twitter earlier on Sunday to rebut Mr. Comey’s “many lies.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.