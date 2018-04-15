President Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that there will never be an FBI director worse than James Comey.

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The tweet comes ahead of Mr. Comey’s interview Sunday night on ABC to promote his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” an account of his time in the Trump administration.

Among other things, the book claims Mr. Trump is “unethical” and “untethered to truth and institutional values.”

The president took to Twitter earlier on Sunday to rebut Mr. Comey’s “many lies.”

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.