An attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels says President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen will likely be indicted.

“I strongly believe that within the next 90 days we’re going to see the unsealing of an indictment against Mr. Cohen for a host of very serious offenses,” Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on “State of the Union.” “And I believe, Jake, that it’s going to be a significant domino that’s going to fall in connection with this.”

Mr. Avenatti said there is a “whole host of criminal conduct” for which Mr. Cohen could be charged, including bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign-finance violations.

The FBI raided Mr. Cohen’s Manhattan office last week and seized a trove of business documents, emails and audio recordings.

Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had an extramarital affair with Mr. Trump. She said Mr. Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about the relationship before the 2016 election.

The raid signaled an escalation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Mr. Trump called it a “total witch hunt” and an “attack on our country in a true sense.”

