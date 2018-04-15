The New Yorker is facing a backlash on social media after the liberal magazine published an article bemoaning Chick-fil-A’s “creepy infiltration of New York City.”

The article, written by contributor Dan Piepenbring, said the restaurant’s Manhattan expansion “feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

“Its headquarters, in Atlanta, are adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet,” Mr. Piepenbring wrote. “Its stores close on Sundays. Its C.E.O., Dan Cathy, has been accused of bigotry for using the company’s charitable wing to fund anti-gay causes, including groups that oppose same-sex marriage.”

Twitter users wondered what’s so bad about an “infiltration” of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and sweet tea.

When did being Christian become bad — Bryan Ross (@Byu_bob) April 13, 2018

Is this a joke? What is creepy? The waffle fries or the spicy chicken? — Michael Sheedy (@mikeychan11) April 13, 2018

New York City is a melting pot of diversity and culture that welcomes illegal aliens, but keep out for those invading Christian-owned businesses. — Razor (@hale_razor) April 13, 2018

Clearly you have never tried the food. I suggest starting with the chicken sandwich, waffle fries and a sweet tea. Then you will see it’s just about good fast food served by nice people. — Kate Good (@kategood) April 14, 2018

This article is a load of crap. Just eat the food and enjoy or don’t eat the food. Your choice! — Trish C the Dish (@TrishCtheDish) April 13, 2018

I went to chic fil a… i ordered my food….



No one preached to me or called me a dirty papist.



The lemonade is amazing — The Big Mick (@themickian) April 14, 2018

Good god. I hate the christian nonsense as much as anyone, but Chik-fil-A has been in NYC for years. It’s just CHICKEN. For the love of god. — Four Legsgood (@4lgsgood) April 13, 2018

Look, sometimes I need my spicy chicken sandwich with well-done fries. — Fehbe Meza (@princessfehbez) April 13, 2018

Thank you for pushing more people to the right. — Stockspotify (@stockspotify) April 13, 2018

Mosque right next to Twin Towers site, just fine. Christian fast food chain somewhere in town, No! — Sailor Centrist (@CentristScream) April 14, 2018

Chick-fil-A opened its fourth Manhattan location on March 29 and plans to open as many as 12 in the New York metro area.

Citing the shop’s support for traditional marriage, local politicians have greeted Chick-fil-A’s expansion into Gotham with scorn and ridicule.

Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged his constituents not to eat at the restaurant after a Queens storefront opened in 2016.

“I’m certainly not going to patronize them,” Mr. de Blasio said at the time, “and I wouldn’t urge any other New Yorker to patronize them.”

