The New Yorker is facing a backlash on social media after the liberal magazine published an article bemoaning Chick-fil-A’s “creepy infiltration of New York City.”
The article, written by contributor Dan Piepenbring, said the restaurant’s Manhattan expansion “feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”
“Its headquarters, in Atlanta, are adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet,” Mr. Piepenbring wrote. “Its stores close on Sundays. Its C.E.O., Dan Cathy, has been accused of bigotry for using the company’s charitable wing to fund anti-gay causes, including groups that oppose same-sex marriage.”
Twitter users wondered what’s so bad about an “infiltration” of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and sweet tea.
Chick-fil-A opened its fourth Manhattan location on March 29 and plans to open as many as 12 in the New York metro area.
Citing the shop’s support for traditional marriage, local politicians have greeted Chick-fil-A’s expansion into Gotham with scorn and ridicule.
Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged his constituents not to eat at the restaurant after a Queens storefront opened in 2016.
“I’m certainly not going to patronize them,” Mr. de Blasio said at the time, “and I wouldn’t urge any other New Yorker to patronize them.”
