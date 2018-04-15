ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Police in the northern Illinois city of Rockford will begin using drones to help with traffic investigations.
The Rockford Register Star reports that a non-profit public safety group has donated eight drones to the Rockford police department. Police officials say the drones will be used to map crime scenes and to provide aerial assistance during critical incidents.
The drones will take photos and video after serious crashes to help traffic detectives’ investigations. Police say the aerial technology will speed up the investigations process by several hours. They add that the technology will not be used for surveillance purposes.
The drone pilots are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials are also working with the Rockford airport to coordinate airspace usage.
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com
