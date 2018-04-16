Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was admitted to the hospital late Sunday for a minor infection, his agency said.

In a statement, HHS said the secretary was being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

“Out of an abundance of caution he has been admitted to a hospital for observation,” it said.

The agency did not provide details about the nature of the infection, nor did it say where he was hospitalized, citing “privacy and security concerns.”

