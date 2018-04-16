Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was admitted to the hospital late Sunday for a minor infection, his agency said.
In a statement, HHS said the secretary was being treated with intravenous antibiotics.
“Out of an abundance of caution he has been admitted to a hospital for observation,” it said.
The agency did not provide details about the nature of the infection, nor did it say where he was hospitalized, citing “privacy and security concerns.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.