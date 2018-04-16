DENVER (AP) - Teachers in Colorado are joining those from other states in asking for more money for schools.

They plan to gather at the Capitol to lobby lawmakers on Monday and rally on the West Steps at 4:30 p.m.

Classes have been cancelled in one suburban Denver school district because so many of its teachers plan to attend the demonstration. Englewood Schools Superintendent Wendy Rubin says that over 70 percent of the district’s teachers are expected to be absent.

The rally is organized by the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union. Besides more funding for schools, it’s opposing proposed changes to the pension system for teachers and other public employees.

This story has been corrected with lobbying starting at 10 a.m., rally at 4:30 p.m.

