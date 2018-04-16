FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced that David Bowdich has been appointed as deputy director of the FBI, replacing the fired Andrew McCabe.

Mr. Bowdich had served as the bureau’s associate deputy director since April 2016. In that position, Mr. Bowdich “oversaw the management of all FBI personnel, budget, administration, and infrastructure, as well as the inspection and insider threat programs,” according to an FBI statement.

He previously worked in the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, serving as special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division from September 2012 to December 2014, and then as assistant director in charge from December 2014 to April 2016.

Mr. McCabe was fired at the recommendation of an inspector-general for leaking to the press and “lack of candor” in the Hillary Clinton email probe. He has vowed to contest that firing, which came less than two days before his planned early retirement with full pension benefits.

Mr. Bowdich began his FBI career in 1995 as a special agent in the San Diego Field Office, “where he investigated violent crimes and gangs and served as a SWAT team operator and sniper,” according to the release.

He was promoted to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., in 2003 and served in the Criminal Investigative Division and the Director’s Office.

He later returned to the San Diego Field Office, supervising a multiagency gang task force before being promoted to special agent in charge over “all non-white-collar crime criminal violations, the Imperial County Resident Agency, the SWAT Team, and the Evidence Response Team.”

