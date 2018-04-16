A former Miss America got hitched last weekend at an Alabama white wedding with People Magazine on hand to document her marriage — to a woman.

Deidre Downs Gunn, 37, married attorney and writer Abbott Jones on Saturday at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Ms. Downs Gunn won the Miss America pageant in 2005.

Not only is it likely the first same-sex marriage involving a Miss America, but the former pageant winner was given away at the ceremony by her 8-year-old son from her first marriage, to Andrew Gunn. The boy also doubled as best man.

“Saying our vows in front of our family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life was the most meaningful part of the day for me,” Ms. Downs Gunn told People Magazine.

In most other respects, according to People Magazine, it was a traditional Southern wedding.

The ceremony was planned by Invision Events and Photographed by Kelli and Daniel Taylor Photography. The post-wedding dinner featured such foods as chicken and waffles, biscuits, fried okra and fried green tomatoes, the celebrity-news magazine reported.

“Downs Gunn walked down the aisle in a form-fitting gown with lace detailing by LianCarlo while Jones opted for a Sareh Nouri ball gown with a sweet bow in the back,” People wrote.

