President Trump on Monday accused former FBI Director James B. Comey of making decisions in Hillary Clinton’s email case based of her poll numbers.

“Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The reaction was likely from Mr. Comey’s lengthy ABC News interview that aired Sunday night. The former FBI director was critical of Mr. Trump in the interview, and could not say whether the president did or did not collude with the Russian government.

Mr. Trump’s reference to “Senator G” is presumably referring to Sen. Charles E. Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the corrected testimony Mr. Comey made before the committee. The letter was sent by the FBI to Mr. Grassley the same day Mr. Comey was fired from his post.

The president also references former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe who was fired last month. The inspector general report for the Department of Justice out Friday shows Mr. McCabe leaked a story about the FBI’s look into the Clinton case, which he then misled investigators about.

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.