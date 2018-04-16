COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence tells the 34th annual space symposium the Trump administration wants an American on the moon again.

Pence addressed the symposium in Colorado Springs on Monday. He told the crowd that the president has proposed building an orbital “platform” to simplify trips to the moon. Pence said the administration hopes to send missions to the moon and use what it learns to ultimately send explorers to Mars.

Pence also said the administration is trying to address the problem of space congestion. There are so many satellites and other objects being sent into space that it’s challenging to avoid collisions.

The space symposium is a gathering of businesses, military and others who work in outer space issues.

