President Trump wants to review all materials seized during the raid on longtime attorney Michael Cohen’s house and hotel room, according to a Washington Post report out late Sunday.

The president asked that he be able to review before investigators are able to look at anything they took during that time. Mr. Cohen’s legal team has asked for the same opportunity. A hearing is set in the federal investigation for Monday afternoon to review Mr. Cohen’s client list and who is entitled to attorney-client privilege, according to the report.

Mr. Cohen came under the inquiry of special counsel Robert Mueller after the lawyer’s payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels was revealed through the investigation into the president’s campaign. Court documents show that Mr. Cohen was actually under investigation for months by the U.S. attorney in New York, according to the report.

