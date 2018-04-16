President Trump watched “bits and pieces” of fired FBI Director James B. Comey’s network television interview and didn’t learn anything, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

Mr. Trump “didn’t watch the whole thing” of Mr. Comey’s hourlong appearance with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous, she told reporters.

“We didn’t learn anything new,” Mrs. Sanders said on Air Force One. “Comey is a self-admitted leaker.”

She added, “He’s been proven to be dishonest, and I think his credibility is really at hand, and it’s quite interesting that he would question someone else’s when he has such a lack of credibility himself.”

The Comey interview was beaten in the ratings by the Country Music Awards show Sunday night and drew far fewer viewers than Stormy Daniels’ interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Mr. Comey, who said in the program that Mr. Trump is “morally unfit” for the presidency, has a book coming out on Tuesday. He said his firing last year could fit a pattern of obstruction in the Russia investigation.

The president has called Mr. Comey a “slimeball” and a liar.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.