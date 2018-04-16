Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday that he doesn’t fault former FBI Director James Comey for speaking about the various investigations he was involved in while at the agency.

“There’s a lot of information that I know, that James Comey knows, that he has not yet revealed. I think he has the right to defend himself,” the California Democrat said on CNN of Mr. Comey’s highly anticipated interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night discussing his time working with President Trump, the 2016 election, and the Hillary Clinton investigation.

Mr. Swalwell said that Mr. Comey’s story and firing by Mr. Trump shows that Congress needs to act to prevent the president from firing others involved in the ongoing investigation into allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“If the president violated the law, no one is above the law,” Mr. Swalwell said.

He said that in order for the president to show he has nothing to hide, he needs to cooperate fully with investigators.

“Action speak louder than tweets or words,” Mr. Swalwell said.

