A Democratic lawmaker demanded Monday evening that Fox News Channel fire Sean Hannity for having Michael Cohen as a lawyer.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, Virginia Democrat, said on CNN that Mr. Hannity is untrustworthy because he did not disclose his ties to Mr. Cohen while commenting on or covering the Trump administration.

“I think he is so into this like a pig in the mud he can’t get out of it. And I think he deserves to be fired. His word can never again be trusted,” Mr. Connolly said, calling the revelation at a court hearing earlier Monday “a big stain on Hannity and Fox News.”

Not that Mr. Connolly thought Mr. Hannity all that trustworthy or unstained yesterday. He used the CNN interview to criticize Mr. Hannity’s journalism or commentary or a score of other fronts.

He accused Mr. Hannity of spreading such conspiracy theories as Obama birtherism and the death of Seth Rich.

Mr. Hannity was outed as a client of Mr. Cohen, who is being sued by former porn star Stormy Daniels, in the course of a hearing Monday about attorney-client privilege. Mr. Hannity acknowledged having had law-related conversations with Mr. Cohen, but said he never formally retained him or paid him.

