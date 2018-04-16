ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Government watchdog groups are renewing their call on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York state Legislature to agree on measures that will strengthen transparency and crack down on corruption.

Members of six groups on Monday called on Cuomo, the Republican-led Senate and the Democrat-controlled Assembly to take steps to address corruption in Albany.

Saying the first half of the 2018 legislative session produced no anti-corruption legislation, the groups presented a “road map to reform” for creating a “database of deals” for economic development projects, limiting certain campaign contributions and requiring state economic development entities to follow the same laws state agencies do.

The renewed push comes during a six-month stretch of corruption trials or retrials for two former Cuomo administration officials and two ex-leaders of the Senate and Assembly.

