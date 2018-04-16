Rep. Jim Himes said Monday the former FBI Director James B. Comey made an error of judgment in 2016, but that does not make him a “liar.”

“There’s a credible case to be made that he seriously affected the election, maybe even elected Donald Trump, but that doesn’t make him dishonest,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Critics said that Mr. Comey’s decision to speak publicly about the then-ongoing case into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server was not the right decision and likely changed the outcome of the election. He added that criticism of Mr. Comey on this issue is fair.

“I would agree that his judgment in deciding to break the protocol of the Justice Department in that instance was wrong,” Mr. Himes said.

Mr. Comey’s much anticipated interview with ABC News aired Sunday night, prompting the president and lawmakers to revisit the 2016 election and the former FBI director’s role.

