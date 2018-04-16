Sen. John McCain has been hospitalized in Phoenix and is in “stable condition,” according to the Arizona Republican’s office.

Mr. McCain, 81, was admitted to the Mayo Clinic on Sunday and underwent surgery to treat “an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.”

“Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment,” his office said. “He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.”

