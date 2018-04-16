Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Jon Lerner turned down a position to work for Vice President Mike Pence after President Trump discovered he used to be a so-called “Never Trumper,” according to an Axios report out Sunday.

Mr. Lerner worked for the Club for Growth PAC during the 2016 election pushing anti-Trump ads during the 2016 election. When the president heard he was set to take the position as national security adviser to Mr. Pence, he was unhappy because of Mr. Lerner’s background.

Axios reported that the president and vice president spoke about the issue, but ultimately the vice president’s office said Mr. Lerner withdrew from the position on Sunday.

