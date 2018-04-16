Kellyanne Conway refused Monday to answer whether President Trump would fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The president has done everything that he and his team have been asked to do to comply with this investigation,” Mrs. Conway, senior counselor to the president, said on CNN.

“The president alone makes the personnel decisions,” she said.

The question of Mr. Rosenstein’s status has been circling as Mr. Trump becomes more and more frustrated with the Russia investigation. An interview with former FBI Director James B. Comey on Sunday reignited debate of the 2016 election and the origins of the Russia case.

“The president thinks James Comey is engaging in revisionist history. If he objected to anything that he had witnessed when he was in his very limited, very few meetings with President Trump in a six-week period, he should’ve said so,” Mrs. Conway said of the interview.

She also said that if Mr. Comey was as concerned as he claimed to be about Russia’s meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, he should not have waited so long to meet with Mr. Trump.

“If it really was burning in the brain of FBI Director Jim Comey about Russian interference, why the hell did he wait two months to take a trip up to New York and go to Trump Tower?” Mrs. Conway asked.

