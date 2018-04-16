TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers advanced a measure to prohibit the purchase of firearms parts used to make untraceable weapons, or so-called ghost guns.
The Democrat-led Senate law and public safety committee approved the measure on Monday. The panel is also considering a half-dozen gun-controlled measures that have cleared the Democrat-controlled Assembly.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he generally supports measures aimed at tightening the state’s already-strict gun laws.
The ghost-gun bill calls for barring the purchase of separate parts or kits that could be used to manufacture a firearm that cannot be traced by law enforcement.
It is already unlawful to make a handgun, rifle or shotgun without a license and manufacturing a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or assault firearm is also illegal.
