Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that the U.S. reaction in Syria shows that there’s more concern for the type of weapon used rather than the fact that people are dying.

“Unless something changes, we don’t care if you kill people, we only care how you kill them, which is a long way from where Ronald Reagan was,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

The U.S. sent airstrikes to Syria over the weekend after reports that the Assad regime was using chemical weapons against rebel-held areas. Mr. Graham said that President Trump’s actions in Syria put his entire foreign policy platform in at risk. He said the president has been aggressive in fighting the Islamic State terror group and insisting on a better nuclear deal with Iran, but said he’s been hesitant with Syria.

“So generally speaking Donald Trump is rebuilding the military, but what he did a couple of days ago puts all that in jeopardy in my view, and he needs to reconsider his position regard Assad and Syria,” Mr. Graham said.

