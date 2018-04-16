A mother taped two pounds of cocaine to her 12-year-old daughter’s chest to try to smuggle it into the U.S., Homeland Security officials said Monday.
The 35-year-old woman was driving into the U.S. with the 12-year old and two other children when a canine flagged their Nissan hatchback as suspicious.
Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Luis port of entry searched the family and the car and found the cocaine in a package taped to the girl’s torso.
The car and the drugs were seized.
CBP did not release the woman’s name or nationality but did release a photo of the 12-year from the shoulders down to her waist, showing the drug package wrapped around her pink tank top.
