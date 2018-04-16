Some National Guard troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico will be allowed to carry weapons with them — but they will not, under any circumstances, be allowed to actually enforce immigration laws nor will they be put in a position where they’re likely to encounter illegal immigrants, top administration officials said Monday.

More than 900 troops were on border already this week: 650 of them in Texas, 60 in New Mexico and about 250 in Arizona.

But California, which last week had signaled a willingness to help, has drawn such tight restrictions on the roles its guard could play that it’s meant they can’t play any part. Gov. Jerry Brown’s strict terms meant the guard wouldn’t even be allowed to fly surveillance missions, fix Border Patrol vehicles or perform clerical support for agents in the field.

Homeland Security officials said they’ll try again, hoping to come up with a different set of duties, such as screening cargo, where the California guard could assist without having to worry about boosting immigration enforcement.

“We are anticipating additional requirements. We got a signal from California they’re interested in improving border security. At some point that might come together,” said Ronald D. Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, which oversees both the Border Patrol and the ports of entry.

Mr. Brown faced severe criticism at home after he said last week he would be willing to offer some 400 National Guard troops to President Trump’s border surge, under strict conditions. Immigrant-rights advocates said he should have refused to offer any assistance.

The governor appears to have heard the criticism.

Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, though, have embraced Mr. Trump’s call.

Officials said they are planning for a mission that would include some 2,000 troops in total.

And they insisted they won’t make the same mistakes as previous deployments such as Operation Jump Start during the Bush administration, when guard troops were deployed for construction and other forward activities — but were unarmed and had to be protected by Border Patrol agents.

Agents at the time dubbed it “nanny patrol” duty, and said it meant that while the guard freed agents from some duties, many of them ended up on protection jobs anyway, undercutting the force multiplier the guard was supposed to be.

“They’re not going to be in that similar kind of role,” Mr. Vitiello said, promising they learned the lessons of the earlier deployment.

