EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt broke the law by building a soundproof $43,000 phone booth in his office and not telling lawmakers about it, a federal watchdog said Monday in a report that calls on the agency to immediately acknowledge that it violated federal statutes.

In its report, the Government Accountability Office said that the construction of the phone booth — which Mr. Pruitt has said he needs for privacy reasons when discussing potentially sensitive information — fell into a group of categories that require congressional notifications. Those categories include when taxpayer funds are used to “furnish” an office.

“EPA’s statements place the privacy booth squarely within the meaning of ‘furnish,’ as the booth equipped the office with something that EPA asserts it needed,” the GAO said.

Leading Republicans called on the agency to immediately explain itself.

“The Government Accountability Office has found that EPA failed to notify Congress before installing this privacy booth,” said Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican and chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “It is critical that EPA and all federal agencies comply with notification requirements to Congress before spending tax payer dollars. EPA must give a full public accounting of this expenditure and explain why the agency thinks it was complying with the law.”

Specifically, under the federal Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, the EPA should have notified congressional appropriations committees about the expenditure, the GAO said.

“EPA violated section 710 of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2017 when it failed to notify the Committees on Appropriations of the House of Representatives and Senate prior to obligating in excess of $5,000 to install a soundproof privacy booth for the office of the administrator during his period of appointment,” the watchdog said, adding that the agency should officially “report” the fact that it broke the law.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Mr. Pruitt’s critics pounced on the news.

“Scott Pruitt has turned the agency charged with protecting the environment and public health into an oasis for polluters and industry lobbyists. Of the 11 ongoing investigations into Pruitt’s unethical dealings and waste of taxpayer dollars, one has already found that Pruitt broke the law by refusing to notify Congress of his excessive spending on a private phone booth,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president with the League of Conservation Voters. “Every member of Congress should join the more than 100 members from both parties who are calling on Pruitt to go.”

Mr. Pruitt also is facing a host of investigations related to his living accommodations, expensive security detail, and whether he knew of raises given to two top aides without the White House’s permission.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.