A group of progressive advocacy groups announced Monday that they plan to launch a joint initiative to stimulate voter engagement in the 2018 midterms.

Planned Parenthood Votes, Center for Community Change Action, Color of Change PAC and Service Employees International Union plan to invest $30 million into a new group, Win Justice, to tap into 2.5 million voters in Florida, Michigan and Nevada.



Their focus will be people who their groups already represent and have a relationship with, including women, minorities and young people. The group says that these voters are overlooked and therefore turnout is lower than it should be.

“For people of color, young people and women, everything is on the line in this election,” said Deirdre Schifeling, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes.

Win Justice will try to engage these groups earlier in the cycle and build lasting relationships with them to keep them politically active.

“We are going to change the face of the electorate in Florida, Michigan and Nevada from the ground up by mobilizing a diverse movement that includes people of color, women and young people to build a lasting coalition for change,” SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry.

The 2018 midterms are expected to be highly competitive with Republicans on the defense in the House while Democrats try to protect several seats in states where President Trump remains popular.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.