An attorney for President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Lawyers for Mr. Cohen argued in court on Monday that they could not identify Hannity because he asked that his name not be disclosed in connection with an FBI seizure of Mr. Cohen’s files. But Judge Kimba Wood made one of the lawyers identify him in open court.

The hearing in a New York City courtroom stems from a surprise raid this month on Mr. Cohen’s home and office.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Ms. Daniels was in the courtroom on Monday for the arguments.

Hannity said Monday afternoon on his radio show that he’ll address the Cohen revelation, but not immediately.

“I’ll keep the media listening because they might learn something,” he said.

Mr. Hannity said that he spoke with Mr. Cohen occasionally for his legal perspectives and those conversations were protected by an attorney-client privilege. Mr. Hannity said he never paid Mr. Cohen for legal services.

“I’ve known Michael for a long time and let me be very clear to the media, Michael never represented me in any matter. I never retained him in the traditional sense. I never got an invoice.”

Mr. Hannity said that none of the matters for which he sought Mr. Cohen’s advice involved a third party.

“I have eight attorneys for various things and I like to have people I like run questions by,” he continued. “Michael would give me his time.”

— Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

