If you’re Texas Tourism, you don’t have to remember the Alamo.

The agency that entices visitors to the Lone Star State marked the 300th anniversary of the mission that became the San Antonio landmark over the weekend.

“The Alamo in @VisitSanAntonio is turning 300 this year. Celebrate this South Texas treasure with fireworks, live music and so much more,” Texas Tourism posted on its Twitter account, with a photo … of Mission San Jose y San Miguel de Aguayo.

The Alamo in @VisitSanAntonio is turning 300 this year. 🎂 Celebrate this South Texas treasure with fireworks, live music and so much more. https://t.co/QJQOEH4c3cpic.twitter.com/ManWw9edtb — Texas Tourism (@texastourism) April 14, 2018

The Dallas Morning News first noticed the discrepancy Monday evening.

At least Mission San Jose is in the right city — about five miles from the Alamo in the city’s Missions district. Perhaps the confusion is the result of the Alamo’s formal name when the Spanish founded it in 1718 — Mission San Antonio de Valero, from which the city takes its name.

Besides giving its name to seemingly everything in San Antonio, from dozens of small business in every field to the domed football stadium and the annual college bowl game, the Alamo is best known for the 1836 battle in which about 200 American-settler rebels held out to the last man for two weeks against a massive Mexican army. Two months later, “Remember the Alamo!” was the battle cry of the Texans under Sam Houston at San Jacinto, where the Mexican army was defeated and Texas secured independence. It became a state nine years later, in 1845.

