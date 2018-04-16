President Trump engaged in a bit of rare self-criticism about the quality of his Cabinet Monday while praising two of his top economic advisers, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Introducing Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Acosta at a roundtable discussion on the economy in Hialeah, Florida, Mr. Trump quipped, “Not all of my choices were good, but they were great ones.”

Observers were left to wonder whether Mr. Trump was taking another shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a regular target of the president’s ire over the special counsel’s investigation into Russia and other matters. Mr. Trump has been particularly distressed about an FBI raid last week on the offices of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Three other Cabinet secretaries have been forced out during Mr. Trump’s first 15 months in office — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.