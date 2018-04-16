President Trump is holding off for now on new economic sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s support for Syria, the White House said Monday, a day after a top administration diplomat said the sanctions were imminent.

“We’re evaluating, but nothing to announce right now,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

The backing away from sanctions came just 24 hours after U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the administration was ready to punish Moscow for its military support of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose forces were struck by a U.S.-led missile assault last weekend. The strikes were a response to Syria’s chemical weapons attack on civilians on April 7.

Ms. Haley said Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS, “You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down. [Treasury] Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn’t already. And they will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons used. And so I think everyone is going to feel it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message, and our hope is that they listen to it.”

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, said Mr. Trump was angered by Ms. Haley’s comments and told national security officials he wasn’t ready to roll out new sanctions yet on Moscow.

After Ms. Haley’s comments, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the proposed sanctions were a U.S. ploy to meddle with the Russian economy with “undisguised attempts of unfair competition.”

“The sanction campaign against Russia is truly assuming the nature of an obsessive idea,” Mr. Peskov said. “We still do not see these sanctions as lawful. Certainly, this cannot have any relation to and cannot be motivated by considerations of the situation in Syria or any other country.”

