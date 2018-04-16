President Trump said Monday the Republican tax cuts are producing boom times in the U.S., with historically low unemployment for minorities.

“This could be one of the greatest booms ever,” Mr. Trump said in the predominantly Cuban-American city of Hialeah, Florida. “This country is starting to rock with our businesses coming back in.”

Speaking on the day before the personal income-tax filing deadline, Mr. Trump said the tax law is giving workers “more money in your weekly or monthly checks than you ever thought possible.”

He also promised that taxpayers will enjoy shorter, less complicated tax forms next year, thanks to the law he signed in December. No Democrats voted for the plan.

“This is the last time you’re going to fill out that long, complicated, horrible return,” the president said.

Mr. Trump met with Hispanic business leaders along with Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. The president has been promoting the benefits of the tax law, mindful that Republican congressional candidates are facing worrisome prospects in November’s midterm elections.

Among the dozens of retirements announced by incumbent Republican lawmakers is House Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin, who said last week he wants to spend more time with his family.

The business owners invited by the White House said their companies are thriving under the president’s new policies of lower taxes and fewer regulations.

Jose Mallea, owner of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, said his firm had purchased $100,000 worth of new equipment and increased production of craft beers by 40 percent.

“Let’s find a way to make some of these [tax cuts] permanent,” Mr. Mallea told the president. “All of us in the business community are incredibly grateful.”

