MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is preparing to sign a bill that would expand Wisconsin National Guard members’ benefits.

The Republican bill would require the state Department of Military Affairs to pay a guard member injured on state active duty until he or she is able to return to active duty or the active duty assignment ends.

The agency would be required to pay $100,000 to guard member’s beneficiary if the member dies of an accidental injury while on active duty. The bill would eliminate the current $50,000 payout in such situations.

The proposal also would extend re-employment rights to non-residents working in the state and serving in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Walker is scheduled to sign the bill early Monday afternoon in the state Capitol.

