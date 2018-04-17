SAN ANTONIO (AP) - An Air Force general has dropped charges against a former training instructor who military prosecutors were preparing to re-try on rape accusations at a San Antonio base decades ago.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the decision ends a long legal battle for Master Sgt. Michael Silva, who was convicted in 2015 for raping two women at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Silva was sentenced to 20 years in military prison, but he was released last year following an appeals court ruling.

Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle dismissed the case against Silva Monday because a recent appellate ruling changed the statute of limitations applying to his charges and because an accuser didn’t want to participate in a retrial.

The dismissal follows a larger investigation at the base involving 35 basic training instructors accused of assaults and harassment.

