Sen. Angus King said Tuesday he’s still on the fence about voting for current CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.

“I voted for him for head of the CIA. That is a very different job. That is a job essentially of reporting intelligence, passing info to the president, and it’s not a policy job. And I think he’s done a good job in that position,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said on CNN.

The senator said that Mr. Pompeo has a lot of good qualities, but said that he’s unsure of his record on North Korea and Iran. Mr. King said Mr. Pompeo’s personal record is more relevant for the secretary of state job than in his role as CIA because he would be a foreign policy adviser to the president.

“He’s got a lot of solid qualities and characteristics. I’m just not sure he’s the guy who will be a moderating influence on a president who seems to make important decisions rather quickly,” Mr. King said.

