MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s top public defender says he thinks the teenager accused of planning a school shooting that led to changes in the state’s gun laws should be released following a bail hearing.
Jack Sawyer is due in court Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Sawyer has been held without bail since being arrested in February on charges that include attempted aggravated murder.
Last week, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled Sawyer’s actions in planning a shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School didn’t meet the legal definition of an attempt, so it sent the case back to the lower court for a bail hearing.
Defender General Matthew Valerio, who oversees public defenders, says bail is designed to ensure a suspect appears in court, and Sawyer should be released.
The prosecutor’s office would not comment on what might take place at the hearing.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.