Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday, just two days after ending her hospitalization. She was 92.

Her death was confirmed by a statement from the office of her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush.

Mrs. Bush was one of two women in American history, along with Abigail Adams, to be both wife and mother of a president. Son George W. Bush was in the White House from 2001 to 2009.

Besides the 41st and 43rd presidents, she was survived by her four children; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Scott Pierce.

Former President Bill Clinton called Mrs. Bush “a remarkable woman.”

“She had grit & grace, brains & beauty,” Mr. Clinton tweeted. “She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory.”

Former President George W. Bush said on Twitter: “My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions.”

Mitt Romney, the Republican party’s presidential nominee in 2012, called Mrs. Bush “the great First Lady of our times.”

“Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion,” Mr. Romney tweeted. “Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye.”

‘Silver Fox’

Dubbed the “Silver Fox” for her halo of snowy hair, white pearls and classic, often-bright-blue attire, Mrs. Bush was known for her warm, relaxed manner; keen wit and willingness to speak plainly, especially about the importance of families.

Asked to explain why people liked her, she said, “I’m fair and I like children and I adore my husband,” according to the White House Historical Association.

Mrs. Bush endeared herself to the public with a memoir about the “dogs-eye view” of the White House, but used her national position to advocate for civic and charitable causes, especially reading and literacy.

She could be refreshingly candid, telling the world of her husband’s distaste for broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts and cabbage.

She also shared glimpses of her life on the national stage, which included dozens of trips overseas to attend high-level events. In a May 1986 article in the Los Angeles Times, Mrs. Bush recalled a trip to Bahrain where she was the lone female guest at a “man’s dinner.”

The prince who sat on one side of her talked only to Mr. Bush and the foreign minister on her other side talked only to the man next to him. So “I sat in the middle and looked out at miles of Arabian gentlemen who don’t talk to women,” she said according to the Times, adding she left that country “so glad to be an American woman.”

On controversial subjects, Mrs. Bush sometimes punted, saying she was not going to tell her views on abortion or the Equal Rights Amendment, since she wasn’t a political candidate.

But over time, she admitted that she liked the ERA, supported gun control and believed that abortion should be legal: “I hate abortions, but just could not make that choice for someone else.”

Mrs. Bush also famously retaliated after Democrat opponents kept saying the Bushes and other rich people were out of touch with everyday Americans.

Democrat vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro is a “four-million-dollar—I can’t say it, but it rhymes with rich,” Mrs. Bush said, according to a biography by Pamela Kilian. Mrs. Bush was soon mortified that her catty comment got major press play and she issued an apology both publicly and personally to Mrs. Ferraro.

In later years, Mrs. Bush, a longtime Episcopalian, continued to entertain audiences with her common-sense observations while also practicing forbearance. For instance, she did not publicly endorse gay marriage as did daughter-in-law Laura Bush and granddaugher Barbara Bush, but in September 2013, as private citizens, Mr. and Mrs. Bush attended the wedding of two women who are longtime family friends from Maine.

Publisher’s daughter

Barbara Pierce Bush was born on June 8, 1925, in Queens, N.Y., and raised in the suburban town of Rye, N.Y. Parents Marvin and Pauline Pierce had three more children; Mrs. Bush is survived by her brother Scott.

The Pierce family was well-to-do — Mr. Pierce became president of McCall Corp., which published the popular ladies’ magazines, Redbook and McCall’s — and Mrs. Bush grew up attending prestigious schools.

In 1941, Mrs. Bush attended a Christmas party in Connecticut where she met George Bush, who was attending Phillips Academy. The couple got engaged before he left for duty as a Navy pilot, and she attended Smith College in 1943-44. Mr. Bush was shot down in the Pacific in 1944, and when he returned home on leave, he married his 19-year-old sweetheart on Jan. 6, 1945.

The Bushes moved to New Haven, Conn., where their first son and future president, George Walker Bush, was born.

A move to Texas and five more children followed — Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy.

Daughter Robin’s death at age 3 from leukemia was forever a sorrowful part of their lives. “Because of Robin,” Mrs. Bush said, “George and I love every living human more.”

Mrs. Bush, who was 28 that year, saw her hair begin to turn white prematurely. Over time, she gained a kindly, maternal appearance that, when coupled with her sly wit, won her the moniker of the “Silver Fox.”

During their years in Texas, Mrs. Bush lived the life of a busy wife and mother, organizing more than two dozen household moves due to her husband’s corporate and political career.

She spent time in Washington and New York when Mr. Bush was congressman, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and director of Central Intelligence Agency, and in China when he served as U.S. liaison to China.

She served as second lady from 1981 to 1989, and as first lady from 1989 to 1993.

In 1984, she wrote “C. Fred’s Story: A Dog’s Life,” to explain life from the viewpoint of a family dog. She followed that tome in 1990 with the popular “Millie’s Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush,” about life in the White House by the Bushes’ beloved family springer spaniel.

Literacy advocacy

Her special cause, however, was promotion of reading and literacy.

A lifelong book-and-magazine lover who was sensitized to reading challenges with son Neil’s dyslexia, Mrs. Bush used her time in the White House to advocate that every man, woman and child should be able to comprehend the written word.

She held leadership roles with Reading is Fundamental and a host of other literacy organizations. In 1989, she formed the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy to encourage parents to read outloud to their children, and participated in a national radio program, called “Mrs. Bush’s Story Time,” to drive home that message.

Mrs. Bush was also active on health issues, such as cancer research and organ donation, and social issues like volunteerism, hunger, civil rights, hospice care, AIDS, child abuse and adoption.

She was awarded an honorary degree from Smith College as well as several other colleges and universities.

In 1989, when Mrs. Bush was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, she publicly talked about coping with the thyroid disorder. She was also treated for ulcers and had open-heart surgery to replace an aortic valve.

After their White House years, Mr. and Mrs. Bush continued civic and charitable work. They occasionally participated in peace-making events associated with Rev. Sun Myung Moon and Hak Ja Han Moon, founders of The Washington Times. In 1995, for instance, Mrs. Bush participated in a bridge ceremony held by Women’s Federation for World Peace, in which she embraced Motoko Sugiyama of Japan as part of a symbolic reconciliation between World War II enemies.

In recent years, Mrs. Bush and Mr. Bush lived in Houston and spent summers at their home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Mrs. Bush wrote two autobiographies — 1994’s “Barbara Bush: A Memoir” and 2003’s “Reflections: After the White House.”

She never lost her passion to end illiteracy. When the movie, “Precious,” came out in 2009, Mrs. Bush wrote an opinion article for Newsweek magazine, urging people to see it.

The hopelessness of the illiterate and abused young woman at the center for the movie plot may seem overwhelming, but “what saves her from a life of despair is a teacher who helps her learn to read and write,” Mrs. Bush wrote.

“After 30 years promoting literacy, I’ve never felt more energized. Watching this movie, I was reminded why it’s important that we keep working so hard. There are kids like Precious everywhere,” she wrote. “Kids want to learn. They want to stay in school. They want good jobs. They want a chance. Which is why, three decades ago, I decided to use my bully pulpit to promote literacy.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

