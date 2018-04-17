Sen. Bernard Sanders took direct aim at opioids’ makers alleged role in fueling the drug-overdose crisis, releasing a bill Tuesday that would impose crippling fines and even jail time on Big Pharma players who downplay the addictive nature of their product.

Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent and hero of the progressive left, said his bill would also prohibit companies from supplying a state or locale with more opioids than are medically necessary, as determined by the U.S. attorney general and Health and Human Services Department.

The bill sets out a series of monetary penalties for companies that engage in illegal marketing — defined as falsely claiming that opioid products aren’t addiction-forming or could sustain existing addiction.

Chief executives found liable for contributing to the epidemic could face up to 10 years in prison.

The companies themselves could be fined up to $8 billion and a quarter of the profits they reap from sales of those opioids. Those dollars would be placed in a fund to carry out programs and initiatives that combat the epidemic.

Mr. Sanders said it’s time to get tough on drug companies that have been blamed for sparking the crisis in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when legions of Americans got hooked on prescription painkillers. Many people turned to cheaper heroin that’s often laced with potent fentanyl, resulting in tens of thousands of overdose deaths per year.

The senator said those companies should pay — literally — for their alleged role in the damage.

“We know that pharmaceutical companies lied about the addictive impacts of opioids they manufactured,” he said. “They knew how dangerous these products were but refused to tell doctors and patients. Yet, while some of these companies have made billions each year in profits, not one of them has been held fully accountable for its role in an epidemic that is killing tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

Members of Congress are increasingly turned their ire on the opioid supply chain, from manufacturers to distributors to pharmacies.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, launched a sweeping probe of the companies’ role as she faces a tough re-election battle, and the Energy and Commerce Committee will host leading opioid distributors at a May 8 hearing.

The committee wants to know why millions of pills were “dumped” in small West Virginia towns, even though their populations couldn’t possibly have needed the amounts.

A number of the companies are facing a consolidated civil case in federal court in Ohio. Suing states, counties and Indian tribes say the distributors downplayed the risks of their product and should have realized that sending large amounts of highly addictive pain pills would create a public hazard.

Key members of the opioid industry say addiction is a serious problem and they are wiling to work with policy makers on versions of their pills that are harder to abuse, plus other solutions.

Purdue Pharma, which paid $600 million in fines in 2007 because of misleading claims around its opioid products, said earlier this year it would stop promoting OxyContin and other opioids to doctors.

Mr. Sanders said opioids companies haven’t been held fully accountable for their roles in the crisis, however, citing the billions in profits they’ve made over the past decade.

