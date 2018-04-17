A majority of Americans want tougher sanctions against Russia after its recent actions, according to a poll out Tuesday.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 68 percent support more action against Russia. The breakdown shows people agree on this issue across party lines with 74 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of Republicans and independents saying tougher action needed.

Fifty-two percent of people also say they want President Trump to met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the White House, with 42 percent opposing a meeting. Of those who support a meeting between the leaders, 65 percent say there also needs to be more measures taken against Russia.

Nearly half, 49 percent, say Mr. Trump hasn’t been critical enough of Russia’s actions compared to 38 percent who say he’s reacted appropriately.

The poll was conducted via landline and cellular telephone from April 8-11 in English and Spanish among 1,002 adults. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 points with a 32-25-35 percent divide among Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.

