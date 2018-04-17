Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Tuesday that Republicans are confident the tax bill will help them in the midterm races, but said her party isn’t taking anything for granted.

“After years of stagnant economy, stagnant wages, people are seeing their take-home pay go up,” Ms. Rodgers said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “It gives people hope again.”

Ms. Rodgers, who chairs the House Republican Conference, said that Republicans know they are facing a tough fight in the fall. Not only is history against them with the president’s party typically losing seats in the midterms, but President Trump’s historically low approval rating could also drag them down.

“No one should be taking their re-election for granted,” she said. “This is uncharted territory to a certain degree.”

Ms. Rodgers also discussed work requirements in the farm bill for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, saying that those requirements are better for the economy and for people on the program.

“We need more people in the workforce, and it’s a better life for them,” Ms. Rodgers said.

