Rep. Charlie Dent announced Tuesday that he will leave his seat prior to the end of his term.

“After discussions with my family & careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of #PA15 has been a tremendous responsibility & the privilege of a lifetime,” the Pennsylvania Republican said on Twitter.

He also released a statement saying he was grateful for his time in Congress and that he will continue to “aggressively advocate” for “responsible governance” in the future.

Mr. Dent had already announced his plans not to seek a seventh term last year. He is considered a moderate member and has served as co-chair of the center-right Tuesday Group.

He did not give a date for his final day, but said it would be “in the coming weeks.”

