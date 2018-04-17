The conservative group Club for Growth announced its endorsement for Michael Cloud on Tuesday in the race to replace current Rep. Blake Farenthold in Texas.

“Michael Cloud is a true constitutional conservative in the mold of Ron Paul and Ted Cruz. This race presents the choice between an outsider — Michael Cloud — and the career bureaucrat, Bech Bruun,” said David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth.

Mr. Farenthold, a Republican, resigned April 6, four months after his sexual harassment lawsuit became public. He initially promised to serve out the remainder of his term, but earlier this month he said he felt it was time for him to step down.

“While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve,” he said in a statement.

The lawsuit was paid with taxpayer funds that Mr. Farenthold assured he would repay, but it is unclear if he intends to keep that promise now that he’s no longer in office.

The primary race between Mr. Cloud and fellow Republican Mr. Bruun resulted in a runoff that will be held on May 22 since neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote.

