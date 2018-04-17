DOVER, Del. (AP) - A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to repair a mechanical problem.

Media outlets reported Tuesday that the Boeing 737 made a safe landing about 7:20 p.m. Monday. The plane had taken off from Newark International Airport in New Jersey and was headed toward Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Pilots had reported trouble with an elevator.

Passengers and crew waited five hours in the military installation’s terminal. A new plane was sent to pick up the passengers and took off from Dover and later landed in Florida.

